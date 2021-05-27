Rockin' Roberts

The Roberts Cultural Council is happy to announce its 2nd Annual Rockin' Roberts summer festival to be held on Saturday, June 5 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m Joining the festivities are the Ken Hyvonen Memorial Car Show (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; registration at 10 a.m.) and the Roberts Volunteer Firefighters Pig Roast beginning at 5 PM. Vendor spaces are still available. For vendor or event information call Tammy at (406) 461-3191 or email tammy@robertsculturalcouncil.org.

Date: 
Saturday, June 5, 2021 - 11:00am