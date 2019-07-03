Rockvale to Laurel Highway guide for completion

Phase 3 of the project is completely finished- including chip seal and signage. The road opened to the general public Wednesday June 26 following a grand opening celebration at Riverside Park in Laurel.

Phase 4, which includes expansion to four lanes, is currently in the Montana Department of Transportation's Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan (STIP) for construction in 2022. This plan can be viewed here: https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/stip.shtml. The completion of this phase is contingent on funding.

Here is the project website, also: https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/rockvale/