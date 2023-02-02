Roger Trenton Hyem passed away peacefully in The Woodlands, Texas, on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, with his family by his side.Roger was born on Oct. 12, 1933, in Luther, Montana, to Louie and Irene Hyem. He was the youngest of two children. Roger attended a one room country school in the Luther area during his elementary years. He was the only student in his class during that time. He attended high school in Red Lodge, graduating in 1950. Roger attended Rocky Mountain College in Billings, receiving a degree in Education with focus on Industrial Arts. He went on to have a rewarding career as a teacher in the areas of wood shop, drafting, welding and small engine repair.Roger met Shirley Wallila while working a summer job as a gas station attendant. She was working at Natalie’s Café in Red Lodge at that time and Roger became a regular customer, where he’d often order a BLT and coffee. One of Shirley’s friends soon told Roger that Shirley thought he was cute. Roger and Shirley went on to be married on Aug. 18, 1957. They spent their early years together moving frequently to help advance Roger’s career as a high school teacher. Their first child, David (Carla, Audrey), arrived in May of 1962. Their second child, Shelly (Geoff Craft, Samantha Yarborough, Addison Collins), arrived in February 1964. Roger had various teaching jobs in Lambert, Circle, and Roundup. In 1967 the family moved to Missoula where Roger started a teaching position at Hellgate High School. Roger earned an advanced degree in education during the first few summers in Missoula.In 1974, the family moved to Florence where they built a house on six acres which provided a great environment for the family and the kids to thrive. Roger was an early adopter of the DIY movement approaching all projects with innovation and creativity. He and the family built the house, a garage, a shop and many other projects. Roger and Shirley were both deeply involved in what their kids were doing. Being active in sports, scouts, and 4H kept everyone busy. Shirley and Roger never missed an event that David or Shelly were participating in.After Roger’s retirement from teaching in 1989, Shirley and Roger started a new phase of life as snowbirds in Arizona and began spending winters in an RV park at Castle Rock Shores in Parker, Arizona. They had a wonderful time during these years, making many new friends and connecting with old friends. Lots of days playing golf, horseshoes, bean bag, card games, potluck meals, Friday night dances, and the list goes on. This was a winter ritual for them for over 25 years. The dances at the club house where a highlight for them. Roger and Shirley often received a round of applause when they left the dance floor. Dancing together was a lifelong passion for them. Countless people have been touched by Roger over the years through his profession as a teacher and his devotion to his family. His kind nature and eagerness to help others was a shining light in the world. Roger was preceded in death by his wife Shirley. He is survived by his children; David and Shelly, grandchildren; Samantha, Addison, and Audrey, and his great-grandchildren; Jack and Nora. A family memorial is being planned for later this year.