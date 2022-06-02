Ronald Eric Gammill was born on Dec. 2, 1944, north of San Francisco in Vineburg, California, to Charles and Edith Gammill. He was the middle of 5 children and is survived by his older brother, Richard Gammill of Mesa, Arizona, and youngest sister Rose Jones of Colorado Springs.His early education years were in Seattle, Washington, and then Mountain View, Missouri, followed by a time at Northwest Nazarene College in Nampa, Ida- ho. During the Vietnam era, he enlisted in the Air Force and served in Great Falls, Montana, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, having been granted a top-secret security clearance, he worked on the communication system between the missile sites and Malmstrom AFB.After serving for 4 years, he was honorably dis- charged and started a career that led him to creating his own business, Medi- cal Electronics Service, which served small and medium-sized medical clinics and hospitals across eastern Montana and northern Wyoming.Ron was an excellent photographer and enjoyed backpacking in his younger years. More recently, he’s enjoyed working on his property in Red Lodge, restoring its stream to its original meanders and digging ponds and talking about his ponds to anyone who would listen.He was a loving, faithful, and caring husband and diligent provider who may have been too clever for his own good. He had a dry wit. He was strong-minded, curious, and industrious, liking to accomplish what he set his mind and not resting until it was done accordingto his exacting expectations. The harder the task, the more he liked it.Ronald is survived by his wife of 53 years, Nancy, and two sons: David of Bangkok, Thailand, and Michael (Mary) of Boze- man, Montana and two granddaughters, Adele, and Elizabeth.Ronald’s last words to Nancy were, “If I should die before I wake, I pray the Lord my soul to take.”Our sincere appreciation goes to Alliance Church and the excellent medical community here in Red Lodge.The Memorial Service is May 27 at 11 a.m. at Alliance Chapel, 905 Broadway Ave S, Red Lodge.In lieu of flowers, you may wish to contribute to the Physical Therapy department at Beartooth Billings Clinic or Alliance Chapel music department.