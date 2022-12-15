Roy James Rostron

Everyone was welcome at Jim Rostron’s table, be it for a cup of coffee, a glass of wine or a bowl of cowboy soup, which he’d cook up each week on a single-burner stove outside, come rain, snow, or shine. To know Jim was to love him and also to be loved by him, for he loved like he smiled: unreservedly and unconditionally, with eyes that sparkled and a heart that shone like the warmth of the sun on a cold winter’s day.Jim passed away on Monday, Dec. 5 in Billings, Montana, after a long struggle with prostate cancer. During the final weeks of his life, he lived as he had much of his life: surrounded by the love of family and friends. Toward the end, the skilled and gentle nursing staff of Riverstone Hospice House helped make a very difficult time a little bit easier.Born on the 4th of July, 1938, in Lamar, Missouri to Roy and Margery (Robinson) Rostron, Jim was raised in Stonington, Illinois, but spent the happiest days of his childhood in rural Lamar with his Aunt Edna Dale and his cousins Lee Roy and Jerry, who were like brothers to him. As a child, Jim showed a passion and talent for the visual arts. He enlisted in the Navy after graduating from Stonington High School and was picked to serve as a reconnaissance field photographer while stationed at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Later, he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Art and a Master of Fine Arts degree, both from Illinois State University. He went on to become a beloved art teacher in Illinois’ Glenwood School District where he taught for more than 20 years.Jim met MaryAnna Usus in 1961 and together they had three children, raising them on a hobby farm outside of Springfield, Illinois where they kept chickens, geese, horses, and sheep. An excellent and adventurous but gentle-hearted horseman, Jim was active in the 7th Illinois Cavalry Reenactment Unit, riding his horse Dusty and then Shadow in historic reenactments and in films. It was while he and Shadow were on the set of the film “Far and Away,” which was being catered by the Red Lodge catering company Gourmet Girls at Large, that Jim met the love of his life, Sylvia Adams, co-owner of Gourmet Girls. Jim and Sylvia married in 1993 and, in the process, Jim gained another daughter.Jim and Sylvia remained happily married through the rest of his lifetime. Together, they lived in Red Lodge and Boyd, Montana, and in Leonidion and Poulithra, Greece. They played together and they worked together, feeding the casts of films and commercials produced across the West. Wherever they lived, they created beautiful gardens and they cooked feasts, entertaining family and friends at long tables set with delicious food. Together they rode their beloved horses, Shadow and Silver Lady, in the high country of Montana and they sea kayaked the waters of the Myrtoan Sea in Greece and Baja, Mexico. And they enjoyed their time with their blended family: Jim loved visits from his Midwestern kids and grandchildren, teaching them to ski and kayak, and was just down the street from his two Red Lodge grandkids who’d often bike or walk over to visit with him and Sylvia.Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Sue Harris, and a daughter, Felice. He is survived by his wife Sylvia Rostron, daughters Becky Weyker (Mike), Michelle Rostron, and Lexy Adams (David), son Travis Rostron (Paige), and nephew AJ Mulberry (Kelsey). His beloved grandchildren include Payton Rostron, Lyndy (Stephen), Nick (Claire), and Jonny (Taylor) Weyker, Erin, Tim, Tiffany, Tanner, and Samantha Summer, and Jasper and Sylvie Poore. He is also survived by his great-nephew, Chris. In his final months, Jim’s namesake and great-granddaughter Sunny James was born, bringing him even more joy. In addition to his family, Jim is survived by friends from Montana to Illinois to Greece to Mexico and many places beyond and in between.The family would like to thank Dr. Bill George for his years of friendship and care of Jim and, during Jim’s time in hospice, Ali, Sheila, Carrie, Lanette, Becky, Brad, Andrew, and Dr. Greg Burfeind, all of Beartooth Billings Clinic Hospital, and the entire staff of Riverstone Hospice House. Jim’s life will be celebrated in a family service atop the Hell Roaring Plateau during the summer of 2023.“Fly on, fly on past the speed of sound We’d rather see you up than see you down So leave us if you need to, we will still remember Our angel flying too close to the ground…”Rest in peace, dear Jim.