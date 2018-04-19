FOr Sale: RE

COLDWELL BANKER

THE BROKERS

"Resort Property Network™''

5 North Broadway

Red Lodge, MT 59068

406-446-3001 800-330-3074

Ken Jeansonne 869-0585

Marcella Manue I 869-0586

Jean Clugston 869-0574

Andy Beres 869-0579

Cheri McCulley 869-0587

Red Lodge MLS & Billings MLS

cbthebrokers.com

coldwellbanker.com

New Listing  121 N. Park • Joliet, MT

Don’t miss this hard to find opportunity for main floor living in the quiet little town of Joliet. This 3+ bedroom home offers 1400 sq.ft. of main floor living with the option to finish the full basement. The beautiful yard has been lovingly cared for and hosts many perinnials, grapevines & chokecherry bushes plus there’s additional parking, 2 garages & a garden shed. What’s not to love about this spacious home? Call Carmen @ 406.670.5862 today to find out for yourself. Photos www.billingsmontanarealestate.com 

 

Ad Category:

Time remaining: 89%
30/04/2018 (1 week)

Upcoming Events

  • Saturday, April 21, 2018 - 10:00am
    Overeaters Ana
    An Overeaters Anonymous group will meet every Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Grace Fellowship Church, Absarokee.
  • Saturday, April 21, 2018 - 10:00am
    Earth Day
    Saturday April 21, there will be the annual Parks Clean-Up starting at 10 a.m. followed by the Earth Day Block Party at the Red Lodge Carnegie Library parking lot from 12 noon to 3 p.m. There will be free food and coupon books for Parks Clean-Up volunteers, as well as music, brews, and booths from 21 local organizations. 
  • Saturday, April 21, 2018 - 10:00am
    Bison Exhibit
    The Carbon County Historical Society and Museum is presenting a Bison, A Traveling Exhibit from April 19-June 2. Opening times Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Monday, April 23, 2018 - 7:00pm
    Joliet AA
    Joliet Group meets at the Community Center Monday at 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 - 10:00am
    Bison Exhibit
    The Carbon County Historical Society and Museum is presenting a Bison, A Traveling Exhibit from April 19-June 2. Opening times Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Wednesday, April 25, 2018 - 9:30am
    Bridger Food Bank
    Open 2nd and 4th Wednesday 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and from 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. 206 N ‘D’ Street. More info 662-1060.
Click here to see more!