Scott Charles Petterson, 77, formerly of Columbus, Montana, passed away in his home in Ontario, Oregon, on Aug. 4, 2022. Scott was born in Billings, Montana, on May 9, 1945. He graduated as a National Merit Scholar from Columbus High School, attended Rocky Mountain College and completed a bachelor’s degree at Montana State University. He married Marianne “Punky” Wesbrook, and together they had two children: Kenneth and Jodi. In 1981, Scott married Norma Frank and gained three children: Rebecca, Wendy, and Barry. He successfully operated businesses with the emphasis on employing those with physical and intellectual disabilities in Billings, Spokane, Boise, and Ontario, Oregon. In his free time, he enjoyed fly fishing, flying planes, acting in community theater, and bringing joy to others. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Norma; his siblings: Mary Lynn Kansala, Seguin, Texas; Maurie Petterson (Cathy), Columbus, Montana; Ann Hall, Billings, Montana; and his children: Ken Petterson (Jen), Fulton, Missouri; Jodi Carricaburu (Rob), Pleasant Hill, Oregon; Rebecca Stuhlmiller (Jeff), Federal Way, Washington; Wendy Fenderson (Kevan), Highland Village, Texas; 17 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and 6 nephews and nieces. Scott was preceded in death by his parents, Chuck and Mary Jane Petterson, and his step-son, Barry Frank. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the future.