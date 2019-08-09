Seized dogs to be taken to safe location
The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office has seized 58 dogs and puppies from a single home in Roberts, where they are being bred for sale. The dogs were taken as evidence on Tuesday, August 6, during the execution of a search warrant related to animal cruelty and other charges. Several of the dogs had escaped into the town, leading to law enforcement discovering extremely crowded and filthy conditions inside the house.
Sheriff Josh McQuillan anticipates that the animals will be held as evidence for an undetermined amount of time, as the case makes its way through the judicial process.
The dogs are Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, a popular “toy” breed. They include mothers and puppies, some dogs that are pregnant, and two that are near giving birth, as well as intact males. They have received veterinary exams and will shortly be transferred to a secure location where they can receive proper care and attention for the duration of the case.
McQuillan has asked the Beartooth Humane Alliance (501c3 nonprofit organization) to organize the care of the dogs, and he requests that concerned residents make donations to BHA to help relieve the financial stress on the county of maintaining the animals. BHA will manage the physical location, train and schedule volunteers to provide care, to obtain food, pet, and cleaning supplies, and other needed items. Monetary donations to a special Dog Rescue Fund may be made payable to BHA and mailed to Beartooth Humane Alliance, PO Box 2333, Red Lodge, MT 59068. Please write “Dog Rescue” on the memo line. Charitable receipts will be issued for all donations. "
