Shirley Ann Selma Hyem passed away peacefully at her Bozeman home on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer with her husband of almost 65 years, Roger, by her side. Shirley was born on Oct. 11, 1937 in Roberts, Montana, to Otto and Laura Wallila. She was the youngest of four children. Shirley attended school at Roberts, graduating from high school in 1955. She went onto secretarial school in Billings right after high school. She married Roger Hyem on Aug.18, 1957. Shirley and Roger spent their early years together moving frequently to help advance Roger’s career as a high school teacher. Their first child, David (Carla, Audrey), arrived in May of 1962. Their second child, Shelly (Geoff Craft, Samantha Yarborough, Addison Collins), arrived in February 1964. Roger had various teaching jobs in Lambert, Circle, and Roundup. In 1967 the family moved to Missoula where Roger started a teaching position at Hellgate High School. Shirley was very supportive of her family, while Roger earned an advanced degree in education during the first few summers in Missoula. In 1974, the family moved to Florence, where they built a house on six acres, which provided a great environment for the family and the kids to thrive. During these years Shirley worked at the Kings Hat Drive Inn in Lolo which was owned by her sister, Helen, and brother-in-law, Arnold Jarvie. It was a real family affair; both David and Shelly worked summers at the drive in. Shirley did this as a means of earning extra money to help fund a college education for David and Shelly. Shirley took great joy in everything her kids were doing. Being active in sports, scouts, and 4H kept everyone busy. Shirley and Roger never missed an event that David or Shelly were participating in. This joy for family and life extended to all her siblings, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She never missed a birthday or holiday celebration. After Roger’s retirement from teaching in 1989, Shirley and Roger started a new phase of life as snowbirds in Arizona and began spending winters in their camper at Castle Rock Shores in Parker, Arizona. They had a wonderful time during these years, making many new friends and connecting with old friends, with lots of days playing golf, horseshoes, bean bag, card games, potluck meals, Friday night dances, and the list goes on. This was a winter ritual for them for over 30 years. The dances at the club house where a highlight for them. Shirley learned her first dance steps from her dad while standing on his feet, and Shirley and Roger perfected this to an art form over the years. They often received a round of applause when they left the dance floor. This continued right up to the present time. Even while Shirley was not feeling well, she always found the energy for a few dance steps with Roger. Shirley is survived by her loving husband, Roger; children, David and Shelly; grandchildren, Samantha, Addison, and Audrey; and her great-grandchildren, Jack and Nora. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the V Foundation for Cancer in Shirley’s name (www.v.org). A family memorial is being planned for later this summer. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service in Bozeman. www.dokkennelson.com