Travel delays expected around Joliet

US-212 - Mile Marker 90.9 to 101.2

Joliet North and South.

Cold milling during the day. Paving work will take place at night beginning at 6:00 p.m. July 16th and continue nightly through July 19th. Expect short wait for pilot car.

EXPECT: Paving activities; Delays between 15 and 20 minutes; Reduced Speeds of 35 MPH; Pilot Cars; Single Lane Traffic; Flaggers.