An Overeaters Anonymous group will meet every Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Grace Fellowship Church, Absarokee.
Travel delays expected around Joliet
Friday, July 13, 2018
US-212 - Mile Marker 90.9 to 101.2
Joliet North and South.
Cold milling during the day. Paving work will take place at night beginning at 6:00 p.m. July 16th and continue nightly through July 19th. Expect short wait for pilot car.
EXPECT: Paving activities; Delays between 15 and 20 minutes; Reduced Speeds of 35 MPH; Pilot Cars; Single Lane Traffic; Flaggers.
Category:
Upcoming Events
-
Saturday, July 14, 2018 - 10:00am
-
Monday, July 16, 2018 - 7:00pmJoliet Group meets at the Community Center Monday at 7 p.m.
-
Thursday, July 19, 2018 - 7:00pmMeets every Thursday, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation, 122 S. Hauser. It is open to all. 425- 1755.
-
Thursday, July 19, 2018 - 7:00pmClarks Fork Group meets at St. Joseph’s Catholic Hall, north end of Montana Avenue, Thursday at 7 p.m.
-
Saturday, July 21, 2018 - 10:00amAn Overeaters Anonymous group will meet every Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Grace Fellowship Church, Absarokee.
-
Monday, July 23, 2018 - 7:00pmJoliet Group meets at the Community Center Monday at 7 p.m.
