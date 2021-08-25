Used cars

1982 Chevrolet El Camino, economical V6, automatic, new tires but needs some work.  $2400,  406 860 4297

– BARN FIND –
1959 Chevrolet Parkwood Wagon. Original paint, V8 4 barrel 3 spd. O/D, dual exhaust. True survivor deserving restoration.
Wyoming car can drive
it onto your trailer.
$9K 406-860-4297.

 

