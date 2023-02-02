V. Esther Barrick

Thursday, February 2, 2023
Funeral services for V. Esther Barrick, 94, of Baker, will be 4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at Bridger Seventh-day Adventist Church in Bridger, Montana.Viola passed away Jan. 19, 2023 in Baker, Montana. For full obit go to stevensonfuneralhome.com.

