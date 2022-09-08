Viola J. Braten

(April 14, 1928 – Aug. 2, 2022)Viola passed away at the age of 94 at the Tender Nest Assisted Living Facility in Billings, Montana, where she was admitted two years prior for her safety following a stroke and being in her later stages of Alzheimers.Viola was the second of 12 children born to John C. (Jack) Williams and Anna J. Williams at her grandmother’s home in Boyd, Montana. At the age of 17 she married Randall O. Braten in Red Lodge, Montana, July 23, 1945. From this union came four children, three sons and one daughter.Viola was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Randall, one sister and six brothers; a son Jim; a great-grandson, Kerrick John; two daughter’s-in-law, Beverly (wife of Jim) and Judy (wife of Gene.)Viola is survived by her sons; Gene Braten of Powell, Wyoming, and Russell Braten of Pryor, Montana, and her daughter Jane Young (Ron) of Columbus, Montana, Ten grandchildren; 22 great grand children and 11 great great grandchildren.A gathering to remember Viola will be held Oct. 8, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Joliet Community Center, Joliet, Montana. Please join the family and share memories.