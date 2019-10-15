Sept. 3, 1926 - Oct. 1, 2019

Virginia Dare Casey, born at home to Helga and Ben Eckloe in Clark, Wyo- ming, was the youngest of five sisters and two brothers. She was preceded in death by her daughter Connie, her brothers and sisters, and husband, Ken Casey. She is survived by her son, Gilbert (Linda) Sommerville, three granddaughters: Serena (Victor) Rel, Tonya (Jim) Oberg, Sonja (Steve) Hardi- man; and three great-grandchildren: Amrin, Nick, and Taylor. She is also survived by nieces Jeanie Harris and Diane Lee.

Along with the many lives affected by the Smith mine disaster in 1943, her story was included in the book “Goodbye Wives and Daughters”. Virginia had a deep faith in Jesus Christ and she was a positive force in our family who will be missed. Cremation has taken place with a memorial service to be held at a later date. She wanted to be placed next to her sister in Clark, Wyoming.

