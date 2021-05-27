Weed Away" Red Lodge
Urban Stewardship Awareness Day, June 23 at 9 a.m. Red Lodge Fair Grounds. The Carbon County Weed District and City of Red Lodge will be hosting Weed Away Red Lodge. A day to learn more about noxious weeds in our City as well as several opportunities to help you rid your property of those invasive plants. Check out the poster attached or the link below for more event details. https://www.cityofredlodge.net/community/page/weed-away-red-lodge
Date:
Wednesday, June 23, 2021 - 9:00am
