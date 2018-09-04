West Laurel Interchange Project

Construction continues on the West Laurel interstate project. Construction is progressing on-schedule and crews plan to have traffic configurations back to normal by mid-November (weather dependent). Work is currently focused on the eastbound roadway and travelers can look forward to using the new eastbound bridge this year. Truck traffic and other impacts in the community of Laurel will remain at approximately their current levels through the end of this construction season. For concerns regarding impacts in Laurel, please use any of the contact methods below.

Travelers have been shifted to the westbound lanes while crews work to finish the eastbound bridge and connect the new eastbound roadway. Traffic will be a single lane each direction with 45 MPH speed limits for about 2 miles. Wide load restrictions remain in place for loads over 12’ wide. Please visit the website for detailed wide load information.

Please reply to this email with any comments, questions, or concerns. If you would like direct updates, text “WestLaurel” to 555888. There is a construction hotline that will be able to answer frequently asked questions and/or take a message: 1-800-956-3394. The project also has a website: https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/westlaurel/