West Laurel Interchange Project
Construction continues on the West Laurel interstate project. Construction is progressing on-schedule and crews plan to have traffic configurations back to normal by mid-November (weather dependent). Work is currently focused on the eastbound roadway and travelers can look forward to using the new eastbound bridge this year. Truck traffic and other impacts in the community of Laurel will remain at approximately their current levels through the end of this construction season. For concerns regarding impacts in Laurel, please use any of the contact methods below.
Travelers have been shifted to the westbound lanes while crews work to finish the eastbound bridge and connect the new eastbound roadway. Traffic will be a single lane each direction with 45 MPH speed limits for about 2 miles. Wide load restrictions remain in place for loads over 12’ wide. Please visit the website for detailed wide load information.
Please reply to this email with any comments, questions, or concerns. If you would like direct updates, text “WestLaurel” to 555888. There is a construction hotline that will be able to answer frequently asked questions and/or take a message: 1-800-956-3394. The project also has a website: https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/westlaurel/
Upcoming Events
Monday, September 24, 2018 - 7:00pmJoliet Group meets at the Community Center Monday at 7 p.m.
Thursday, September 27, 2018 - 7:00pmMeets every Thursday, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation, 122 S. Hauser. It is open to all. 425- 1755.
Thursday, September 27, 2018 - 7:00pmClarks Fork Group meets at St. Joseph’s Catholic Hall, north end of Montana Avenue, Thursday at 7 p.m.
Saturday, September 29, 2018 - 10:00amAn Overeaters Anonymous group will meet every Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Grace Fellowship Church, Absarokee.
Monday, October 1, 2018 - 7:00pmJoliet Group meets at the Community Center Monday at 7 p.m.
Thursday, October 4, 2018 - 7:00pmMeets every Thursday, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation, 122 S. Hauser. It is open to all. 425- 1755.
