Whitebark Pine Featured In Evening Program

The effect of a changing climate on whitebark pine in the Beartooth Mountains is the subject of an evening with the Carbon County Resource Council Thursday, Feb. 25, starting at 6:30 p.m. The free event will be virtual, and the public is invited to attend.

Jeff DiBenedetto, a retired U.S. Forest Service landscape and vegetation ecologist, will speak on the threatened whitebark pine.

The Beartooths are home to that particular pine tree, which is a keystone species connected to grizzly bears, Clark’s nutcracker, and red squirrels in the Greater Yellowstone ecosystem. DiBenedetto will speak to the pine’s ecology, its unique role within the ecosystem, and the current threats to it by a changing climate.

A question and answer period will follow the presentation, along with a showing of the trailer to The Public Trust, a newly released film exploring the goals of the anti-public lands movement. The meeting of the CCRC membership will be held following the presentation and trailer. Non-members are welcome to attend but not required to.

Multiple door prizes from local retailers and restaurants will be awarded to registrants throughout the evening.

Registration for access to the virtual event can be done online through Northern Plains Resource Council’s website by visiting the “Events” page.

CCRC is a grassroots organization that advocates for responsible use of resources and finding solutions to risks that may affect regional water and air quality. See northernplains.org/events/.