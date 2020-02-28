William (Bill) Jerome Gibson
Friday, February 28, 2020
William (Bill) Jerome Gibson, age 72, formerly of Roscoe passed away Feb. 4, 2020 at his home in Northport, Alabama. His memorial service was held Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Nelson Funeral Home in Fayette, Alabama. Survivors include his wife, Tammy Fields Gibson; daughters, Michelle Daniels (Dean), and Kelly Abston (Blake); sister Jane Guerrero; and three grandchildren, Harper, Steelie and Atlie. Family requested that in lieu of flowers donations could be made to Hospice of West Alabama or The Parkinson’s Research Foundation.
