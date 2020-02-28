William (Bill) Jerome Gibson

Friday, February 28, 2020

William (Bill) Jerome Gibson, age 72, formerly of Roscoe passed away Feb. 4, 2020 at his home in Northport, Alabama.  His memorial service was held Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Nelson Funeral Home in Fayette, Alabama.  Survivors include his wife, Tammy Fields Gibson; daughters, Michelle Daniels (Dean), and Kelly Abston (Blake); sister Jane Guerrero; and three grandchildren, Harper, Steelie and Atlie.  Family requested that in lieu of flowers donations could be made to Hospice of West Alabama or The Parkinson’s Research Foundation.

Category:

The Carbon County News

Street Address:

11 N. Broadway, Red Lodge, MT 59068

Mailing Address:

P.O. Box 970, Red Lodge, MT 59068

Phone: 406-446-2222

Fax: 406-446-2225

Toll-Free: 800-735-8843

Open: Monday-Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.