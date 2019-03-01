Winter Fest Begins

Friday, March 1, 2019

Winter Fest is a showcase of all things winter in Red Lodge, with many new and comeback activities filling in the days between March 1 and March 10.  Dust off your magic wand and cloak and head downtown to participate in or watch the Winter Carnival Wonderful World of Wizardry Costume and Cardboard Classic Parade at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 1. Be sure to submit your ballot for King and Queen of the festivities at several locations downtown and then see them crowned at Sam’s Tap Room on Tuesday, March 5 from 5:30 p.m.- 8 p.m. Look for the professional 8 ft. tall snow sculpture coming to the POM patio.

 

For further information, contact the Red Lodge Area Chamber of Commerce at 446-1718 and stay tuned to the website and Facebook page for more details and more events: www.redlodge.com/winterfest or www.facebook.com/rlwinterfest.

  • Monday, March 4, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Joliet AA
    Joliet Group meets at the Community Center Monday at 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, March 5, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Bridger AA
    Now Group meets at the Bridger United Methodist Church, 222 W. Broadway (west entrance of church) Tuesday at 7 p.m.
  • Thursday, March 7, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Narcotics Anonymous
    Meets every Thursday, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation, 122 S. Hauser. It is open to all. 425- 1755.
  • Thursday, March 7, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Fromberg AA
    Clarks Fork Group meets at St. Joseph’s Catholic Hall, north end of Montana Avenue, Thursday at 7 p.m.
  • Friday, March 8, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Rock Creek AA
    Rock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
  • Monday, March 11, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Joliet AA
    Joliet Group meets at the Community Center Monday at 7 p.m.
