Winter Fest Begins

Winter Fest is a showcase of all things winter in Red Lodge, with many new and comeback activities filling in the days between March 1 and March 10. Dust off your magic wand and cloak and head downtown to participate in or watch the Winter Carnival Wonderful World of Wizardry Costume and Cardboard Classic Parade at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 1. Be sure to submit your ballot for King and Queen of the festivities at several locations downtown and then see them crowned at Sam’s Tap Room on Tuesday, March 5 from 5:30 p.m.- 8 p.m. Look for the professional 8 ft. tall snow sculpture coming to the POM patio.

For further information, contact the Red Lodge Area Chamber of Commerce at 446-1718 and stay tuned to the website and Facebook page for more details and more events: www.redlodge.com/winterfest or www.facebook.com/rlwinterfest.