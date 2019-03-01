Winter Fest Ski-Joring

Winter Fest is a showcase of all things winter in Red Lodge, with many activities filling in the days until March 10.

Red Lodge Ski-Joring Association has been hosting the National Finals Ski-Joring Races since 1980. Ski-Joring originated in Scandinavian countries as a form of winter transportation. Races are on March 9-10 and start at noon both days and conclude at approximately 3 p.m. This year there will be wagon rides, a warming tent, and s’mores station.

Saturday night at Bone Daddy’s will host a Calcutta of the Open, Sport, Century, Snowboard, and Long Jump divisions, where proceeds benefit two local charities. Winter Festival Concert to follow featuring Matt Strachan & the Hoot Owls and Lee Calvin and the Coal Cars.

For further information, contact the Red Lodge Area Chamber of Commerce at 446-1718 and stay tuned to the website and Facebook page for more details and more events: www.redlodge.com/winterfest or www.facebook.com/rlwinterfest.