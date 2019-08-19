Yellowstone fire danger level raised to “high”

*The parkwide fire danger level for Yellowstone is now high.

*There are no fire restrictions currently in place in the park.

*Campfires are only permitted within established fire rings in campgrounds

and some backcountry campsites.

All campfires must be cold to the touch before abandoning. Soak, stir,

feel, repeat.

*On Sunday, Aug.18, a new lightning-caused wildland fire was

detected approximately one mile west of Dunraven Pass.

*The 0.1-acre Carnelian Fire is smoldering in an area that last burned in 1988.

*Crews are monitoring the fire.

*Smoke may be visible from the park road.

*There are no area, campsite, or trail closures at this time.

*The Greater Yellowstone area is a fire-adapted ecosystem. Fire plays

an important role in maintaining the health of this area’s wildlife habitat and vegetation.