Yellowstone fire danger level raised to “high”

New fire detected
Monday, August 19, 2019

*The parkwide fire danger level for Yellowstone is now high.

*There are no fire restrictions currently in place in the park.  

*Campfires are only permitted within established fire rings in campgrounds

and some backcountry campsites.  

  • All campfires must be cold to the touch before abandoning. Soak, stir,

feel, repeat.

*On Sunday, Aug.18, a new lightning-caused wildland fire was

detected approximately one mile west of Dunraven Pass. 

*The 0.1-acre Carnelian Fire is smoldering in an area that last burned in 1988. 

*Crews are monitoring the fire.

*Smoke may be visible from the park road. 

*There are no area, campsite, or trail closures at this time.

*The Greater Yellowstone area is a fire-adapted ecosystem. Fire plays

an important role in maintaining the health of this area’s wildlife habitat and vegetation.

