PEO Garage Sale at the Golf Course - 399 Bobcat Circle  Sat. June 23,  8 a.m. – 1 p.m. FUNDS WOMEN’S SCHOLARSHIPS 

24/06/2018 (2 days)

Upcoming Events

  • Friday, June 22, 2018 - 7:00pm
    Rock Creek AA
    Rock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
  • Saturday, June 23, 2018 - 10:00am
    Overeaters Ana
    An Overeaters Anonymous group will meet every Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Grace Fellowship Church, Absarokee.
  • Sunday, June 24, 2018 - 1:00pm
    CSC Yellow Ribbon Community Ice Cream Social
    This annual fundraiser is scheduled for Sunday, June 24 from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.  There are some tickets remaining.  Please call 425-3429 to get yours today.  In the past year, the CSCYRC has provided $7,000 in emergency assistance that prevented homelessness, restored utilities, bought gas and food gift cards and more.  Every dollar raised goes directly to provide this kind of assistance.
  • Sunday, June 24, 2018 - 1:00pm
    Pet Bingo
    This is your last chance before summer to spend your Sunday afternoon full of fun, laughs, and prizes, while you help the homeless pets of Carbon County.  Don’t miss bingo for the Beartooth Humane Alliance, Sunday, June 24, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., at the Red Lodge Elks Club.
  • Monday, June 25, 2018 - 12:00pm
    Blood Drive
    Red Lodge Community Blood Drive, Monday, June 25. Appointments available from 12 -4:30 p.m.; walk-ins welcome. St. Agnes Catholic Church. Visit www.bloodhero.com to make an appointment online or call Christie at 406-210-8678.
  • Monday, June 25, 2018 - 7:00pm
    Joliet AA
    Joliet Group meets at the Community Center Monday at 7 p.m.
