Local attorney, inventor, and entrepreneur, Walter Clapp, is running against Trump in the 2024 Presidential Primary.
Walter turned 35 last fall, and decided he did not want to be sitting on the couch in 2024 watching corrupt forces drive our Republic into further decline.
Walter’s platform centers around drastically increasing the size of the House of Representatives pursuant to what should have been the First Amendment in the Bill of Rights. The Amendment did not pass originally due to a drafting error that led to a mathematical impossibility.
The size of the house was fixed at 435 in 1929 by the passage of a simple law. Walter believes George Washington is actively rolling over in his grave over this error. We fought a revolutionary war to ensure better representation - yet Americans today have 8 times worse representation than UK citizens in their lower house!
As President, Walter plans to veto all bills that come across his desk until Congress acts to drastically raise the number of members in the lower house far above 435. Walter suggests something between 4,000 and 40,000. Members of this larger House will spend most of their time in their home districts, instead of D.C., and can replace some of the 1.6 million federal bureaucrats spread across the U.S.
From this new place of strength, Americans can better engage with their representatives, and their representatives can better oversee the sprawling federal bureaucracy. We will once again have a consensus lawyer for truth, instead of a corrupted Republic. And all of this will save taxpayers money!
Walter plans to bring humor, in the form of a bullwhip, and positivity, to the campaign trail. He attacks bad ideas, not people.
Walter is currently raising money to build out his team, focusing on Ballot Access in all 50 states. Please visit www.clapp24.us to learn more and contribute.