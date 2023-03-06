On Sunday, March 5, at the outside environs of Sam’s Taproom, in Red Lodge, the scene was turned into a place of excitement with the 2023 Monster Dog Pull! The annual event welcomes dogs of all shapes, sizes and personalities that turn out to pull a keg across the snow.
The weather cooperated. It was fairyland white and a bit cool but a lovely day as far as Red Lodgians are concerned. It’s hard to tell who enjoys it more-the children, the owners or the dogs who socialize!
The first time a dog competes, it may take a while for it to figure out what he’s supposed to do with that keg tied behind him. Hesitant competitors engendered encouraging murmurs of sympathy from the crowd if the animal stopped or even sat, looking back at the keg as if being followed by some strange creature. Many returning dogs bounded down the familiar path and seemed to look forward to it every year.
Amanda LaPlante said, “I love dogs! This event brings 50-60 dogs into one place and everyone is smiling and laughing. It doesn't matter who the winners are, everyone is just there to have a good time.”
LaPlante said that clearly, “the dogs are the show as all types of reactions occur when it’s a mixing of pooches and many have to confront their first time being hooked up.” She said her husband, Justin Moore, is always the person who hooks the dogs up to the keg sleds.
Michael Richmond’s high energy pup, Otter, could hardly contain herself with excitement and play. Like many owners, Richmond ran ahead to urge her to keep to the path.
Richard Lee said, “It is a special Red Lodge event. People here love their dogs, love their beer, love snow, so it’s the trifecta!”