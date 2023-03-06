On Sunday, March 5, at the outside environs of Sam’s Taproom, in Red Lodge, the scene was turned into a place of excitement with the 2023 Monster Dog Pull! The annual event welcomes dogs of all shapes, sizes and personalities that turn out to pull a keg across the snow.

The weather cooperated. It was fairyland white and a bit cool but a lovely day as far as Red Lodgians are concerned. It’s hard to tell who enjoys it more-the children, the owners or the dogs who socialize!

