Today, NASDA opened the first “A Taste of the States: Las Vegas” trade show pavilion to help state agriculture departments promote local food and beverage products to international markets. The NASDA pavilion is hosted within SIAL America, a top food and beverage event in the United States and will run from March 28-30.

“This is a first of its kind event for NASDA in the western United States. We’re excited to expand opportunities to more U.S. food producers and reach further corners of the globe with U.S. products,” NASDA CEO Ted McKinney said.