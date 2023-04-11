Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary (YWS), Red Lodge, invites the public to discover your “wild of wonder” with two special events this summer.

The Wild of Wonder fundraising gala will take place Thursday, June 22, at Black Canyon Bistro, Red Lodge, starting at 5 p.m. This is YWS’s first fund-raising event after Covid-19, the 2021 Mt Maurice wildfire, and the 2022 regional floods devastated summer tourism.