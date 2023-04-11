Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary (YWS), Red Lodge, invites the public to discover your “wild of wonder” with two special events this summer.
The Wild of Wonder fundraising gala will take place Thursday, June 22, at Black Canyon Bistro, Red Lodge, starting at 5 p.m. This is YWS’s first fund-raising event after Covid-19, the 2021 Mt Maurice wildfire, and the 2022 regional floods devastated summer tourism.
The evening includes a Wild Encounter with our YWS education team, plus signature cocktails from event sponsor Tito’s Vodka, followed by a full dinner, auctions, and special guests. Honorary event chairs will be the Eder family of Red Lodge, who have contributed greatly over many years to the Sanctuary and to the community.
On Saturday, June 24, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., there will be a day-long celebration at the Sanctuary campus, marking the 40th anniversary of the organization’s founding. The day will include Speedy the bison’s birthday celebration, plus speakers on wildlife photography and conservation, information booths, family activities, and games with prizes.
Honorary Chairs will be Steve and Missy Langlas, of Langlas & Associates. The Langlas family contributes to area causes, and YWS is honored to have their support and participation.
YWS began life as the Red Lodge Zoological Society as a farm-animal petting zoo. In 1989, Ruth Brown arrived in Red Lodge and became the first executive director of the facility. Brown saw the need for a home for displaced wildlife, and she worked hard to gain the trust of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP). In 1991, a confiscated mouflon sheep became Brown’s first resident wild animal. As FWP entrusted the facility with more animals and birds, and the group’s mission became directed more toward wildlife education, the name was changed to Beartooth Nature Center.
And Residents such as Luther the moose, mountain lions Lewis and Clark, and Speedy the American bison are fondly recalled by folks in Red Lodge and surrounding areas.
As time moved on the facility began to focus on the species of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem (GYE), and in 2012 the facilities name was changed to Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary with its mission to providing lifelong sanctuary to GYE animals unable to live in nature and educating visitors about wildlife and human-wildlife interaction.
Over the years, many people became involved in caring for the orphaned and injured wildlife and building habitats for them as an alternative to euthanasia. Support for the wildlife center has continued through multiple generations from Red Lodge and throughout Carbon County, as well as Billing and Cody and all points in between.
Frequently, visitors to the campus will explain that they participated in building a certain habitat. Or they’ll remember being there as children and enjoying the animals, nature, and precious family moments.
The YWS mission has never been more important, given the encroachment of human communities into natural habitat and the growing understanding of humankind’s impact on our environment. Bo the black bear, Clare the fox, Mia the red-tailed hawk, and our other residents share their survivor stories to inform and inspire our visitors to greater appreciation of the natural world.
“We strive to keep alive the “wild of wonder” that comes from up-close (but safe) encounters with wild animals and birds. Our education team, with critical support from the OP and WE Edwards Foundation, is growing and reaching more schools and youth groups with age-appropriate programming that meets curriculum requirements,” said BR Walker, YWS Executive Director. “We have underway and in planning repair, renovation, and reconstruction of habitats, with the expert guidance of Steve Langlas, Langlas & Associates, to ensure that we can responsibly welcome more animals to their lifelong homes.”
To learn how you can help, go Donate - Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary. Also, check the events calendar for activities throughout the year such as Earth Day April 23, and Bear Awareness Day May 28. Upcoming Events – Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary. Remember, members get free regular admission, special discounts and advance notice of events and sales.
To purchase tickets to these events, go to 40th Anniversary - Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary.For details on the benefits of sponsoring, contact BR Walker, Executive Director at BR@yellowstonewildlife.org.
If you have a special memory and/or photos from your visit to the campus, please send to: info@yellowstonewildlife.org.
Yellowstone WildlifeSanctuary is located at 615 2nd St East, Red Lodge, (Coal Miners Park).