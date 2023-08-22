The Beartooth Elks Lodge hosted a Red Lodge 1960s All Class Reunion last weekend with over 100 alumni attending to talk of times past.

Joe Weydt, Class of 1962 and that year’s Valedictorian, joked he wasn’t sure if he could talk about the “great memories.”

