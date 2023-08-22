Some of the graduating seniors from 1966 gathered at One Legged Magpie to reminisce about their school times. The original Class of 1966 were, Margaret Johnson, Marsha Hotchkiss, Margaret Gerhardt, Carrie O’Shea, Patricia Hunter, Robert Dutton, Patty Favero, and exchange student Leena Hyytia of Finland, Raenell Hyvonen, Gary Kane, Jeanne Waples, James McNeish, Jeanne Waldron, Charles William Spencer, Linda Judd, Robert Jones, Judy Krivtz, Anthony Draper, Jean Hale, Ricky Waples, Karen Gerhardt, E. Andrew Weydt, Alice Patenaude, Douglas Swanson, Kay Waisenen, Trudy McAlear, Sherry Golfi, Richard Olson, Sonja Davis, Ben Prinkki, Susan Normile, Sharon Fisher, Linda Burlison, Curt Maxwell, Carol Hoines, Peter Berta, Connie Hyem, JoAnne Loughney, Ken Eichler. In Memoriam, Stanley Dean Fox, Joe Matthews, Keith Craig Jovanovich, Stephen Donald McClure, Dennis William Devlin, David William Rattin, Johnny Wayne Fisher, Erin Norma Jarvi, Eleanor Jean Fiveland, Marjorie Marie Fields.
The enigmatic Jon Lodge, Class of 1963, checks the hole (or as he put it “the conduit to the third dimension”) in his business card. “Think of your newspaper, it is a 2 dimensional thing, but put in a conduit and it becomes 3 dimensional,” he said. Worth a try.
Some of the graduating seniors from 1966 gathered at One Legged Magpie to reminisce about their school times. The original Class of 1966 were, Margaret Johnson, Marsha Hotchkiss, Margaret Gerhardt, Carrie O’Shea, Patricia Hunter, Robert Dutton, Patty Favero, and exchange student Leena Hyytia of Finland, Raenell Hyvonen, Gary Kane, Jeanne Waples, James McNeish, Jeanne Waldron, Charles William Spencer, Linda Judd, Robert Jones, Judy Krivtz, Anthony Draper, Jean Hale, Ricky Waples, Karen Gerhardt, E. Andrew Weydt, Alice Patenaude, Douglas Swanson, Kay Waisenen, Trudy McAlear, Sherry Golfi, Richard Olson, Sonja Davis, Ben Prinkki, Susan Normile, Sharon Fisher, Linda Burlison, Curt Maxwell, Carol Hoines, Peter Berta, Connie Hyem, JoAnne Loughney, Ken Eichler. In Memoriam, Stanley Dean Fox, Joe Matthews, Keith Craig Jovanovich, Stephen Donald McClure, Dennis William Devlin, David William Rattin, Johnny Wayne Fisher, Erin Norma Jarvi, Eleanor Jean Fiveland, Marjorie Marie Fields.
Alastair Baker
Red Lodge All Class Alumni gather to chat about their schools days and beyond.
Alastair Baker
Class of 1965, left to right Barb Luoma, Nancy Sandretto, and Ronda Planichek.
Alastair Baker
The enigmatic Jon Lodge, Class of 1963, checks the hole (or as he put it “the conduit to the third dimension”) in his business card. “Think of your newspaper, it is a 2 dimensional thing, but put in a conduit and it becomes 3 dimensional,” he said. Worth a try.