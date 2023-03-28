AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, released a notice of funding opportunity for fiscal year 2023 Volunteer Generation Fund. The Volunteer Generation Fund, open to State Service Commissions, local nonprofit, community, faith-based, tribal, state, and local governments and schools, focuses on investments for volunteer management practices.

The Volunteer Generation Fund is a competitive grant opportunity to strengthen nonprofit and other social service organizations’ ability to recruit, retain and manage mission-critical volunteers. AmeriCorps will make more than $8 million available for organizations with programs that meet community needs, expand volunteering, strengthen the capacity to recruit and retain skill-based volunteers and develop strategies to use volunteers effectively to solve problems.