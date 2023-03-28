Where you place your subdivision may matter to the future of Montana wildlife. Although a subdivision may be perfectly planned to preserve a zero footprint lifestyle in building construction, eco materials and energy efficient appliances, Montana FWP experts recommend another consideration: placement. The trouble is that the best place to put your subdivision may have already been used for generations as a precious place for wildlife to breed and survive. FWP notes that animals cannot adjust so easily and just "move aside."

It reports, "The effects of subdivision on winter range go far beyond the footprint of houses and roads.