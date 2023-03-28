Where you place your subdivision may matter to the future of Montana wildlife. Although a subdivision may be perfectly planned to preserve a zero footprint lifestyle in building construction, eco materials and energy efficient appliances, Montana FWP experts recommend another consideration: placement. The trouble is that the best place to put your subdivision may have already been used for generations as a precious place for wildlife to breed and survive. FWP notes that animals cannot adjust so easily and just "move aside."
It reports, "The effects of subdivision on winter range go far beyond the footprint of houses and roads.
Subdivisions can affect the way that wintering big game uses habitat a mile or more away (McIntyre and Hobbs 1999; Sime 1999; Appendix I). People walking, hiking, biking, skiing, and jogging, or driving their cars, 4-wheelers, ATVs, or snowmobiles can negatively affect wildlife.And with people come their pets. Dogs, especially dogs that are allowed to run loose, commonly chase, harass, injure, and kill big game animals, and can range up to three to five miles from the nearest house (Sime 1996; Sime 1999; Sime and Schmidt 1999). Even dogs barking within a subdivision can affect wildlife 200 or more yards away (Brent Brock, Craighead Institute, pers.comm.). Dogs can also form semi-feral packs that roam the countryside only to return home later. Evidence suggests that county regulations or subdivision covenants that restrict dogs from running loose are ineffective and often not enforced (Sime 1996; Sime 1999; Sime and Schmidt1999). Dogs at large invariably come with development.
To address this issue, some local jurisdictions, such as San Miguel County in Colorado, have prohibited dogs within half a mile of big game winter range (San Miguel County 2010).
Houses, roads, people, dogs, and other human activity often limit or preclude big game use of winter range. Glennon and Kretser (2005) advocated research to determine appropriate ―building effect distances. A number of studies have shown that elk change their distribution and habitat use more in response to humans than to wolves (Gude et al. 2006b; Proffitt et al. 2009; Proffitt et al. 2010). Cleveland (2010), studying elk use of a winter range in the Wildland/Urban Interface (WUI) near Missoula, found that elk preferred areas at least three-quarters of a mile from houses.
Likewise, it has been shown that elk can be disturbed and move away from cross-country skiersthat are over a mile away (Cassirer et al. 1992) and from ATV traffic two-thirds of a mile away (Wisdom et al. 2004). In a study in the Gallatin Valley, Vogel (1989) found more white-tailed deer in areas at least half a mile from houses than in areas closer to development. Because big game animals live significantly off their stored fat reserves during winter, if they are harassed or disturbed, they burn fat more quickly and have a lower chance of surviving the winter.
The negative effect of disturbing big game on winter range is well known (Geist 1971; Lyon 1979;Parker et al. 1984; Cassirer et al. 1992), and is the primary reason winter ranges on MFWP wildlife management areas are closed during the winter. Another complicating factor is that the effects of new subdivisions on big game populations are not fully realized immediately after build-out, or even within a few years of build-out. Instead, it may take many years and generations for animal populations to respond to development as individual animals die, find other areas, or adapt.
As a result, the actual total impact of a development on winter range may not be fully realized for decades (McIntyre and Hobbs 1999; Hansen et al. 2005).
If given a choice, big game will avoid houses (Vogel 1989; Storm et al. 2007; Cleveland 2010).
Consequently, where development is placed on winter range makes a significant difference (Duerkson et al. 1996). Subdivisions placed in unfragmented blocks of winter range and not adjacent to other development and infrastructure have a much greater negative impact on wildlife than do new houses situated next to existing development. Developing new subdivisions and housing in relatively remote and unfragmented areas is commonly known as ―leapfrog or―'spotfire' development."
For the full paper (2012) see Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, online, "Big Game Winter Range Recommendations for Subdivision Development in Montana: Justification and Rationale A Professional Paper January 9, 2012, by author: John Vore, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (MFWP), Kalispell Area Wildlife.