Three HH-60M Black Hawk helicopters and approximately 26 soldiers from the Montana Army National Guard’s Det 1, Co. C, 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion conducted training last week in and around the Red Lodge area using Red Lodge Airport as their base of operations. “The training will provide aircrews experience in hoist operations in mountainous and wooded areas, so rescue operations can be conducted quickly and safely when they are required,” said Staff Sgt. Jacob Balliew, H-60/H-72 Standardization Instructor at the Montana Army Aviation Support Facility in Helena. “The Montana National Guard regularly trains in a variety of environments and with emergency response organizations to maintain our skills and ability to protect the lives of Montanans,” said Balliew.

The high angle, vertical surface training including doing actual hoists off cliff faces is critical to developing the skills necessary to respond safely and successfully to emergencies in the Beartooths. As more people go into our wilderness areas, more people will find themselves stuck on cliffs. Recently two paragliders were stuck in difficult terrain and were successfully extracted to safety by the Army National Guard. Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan said he didn’t know how he would have rescued them had the National Guard not flown in to save the day. And these skills are put to use not only in Montana, but when they are deployed elsewhere in the country and the world.

