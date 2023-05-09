Three HH-60M Black Hawk helicopters and approximately 26 soldiers from the Montana Army National Guard’s Det 1, Co. C, 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion conducted training last week in and around the Red Lodge area using Red Lodge Airport as their base of operations. “The training will provide aircrews experience in hoist operations in mountainous and wooded areas, so rescue operations can be conducted quickly and safely when they are required,” said Staff Sgt. Jacob Balliew, H-60/H-72 Standardization Instructor at the Montana Army Aviation Support Facility in Helena. “The Montana National Guard regularly trains in a variety of environments and with emergency response organizations to maintain our skills and ability to protect the lives of Montanans,” said Balliew.
The high angle, vertical surface training including doing actual hoists off cliff faces is critical to developing the skills necessary to respond safely and successfully to emergencies in the Beartooths. As more people go into our wilderness areas, more people will find themselves stuck on cliffs. Recently two paragliders were stuck in difficult terrain and were successfully extracted to safety by the Army National Guard. Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan said he didn’t know how he would have rescued them had the National Guard not flown in to save the day. And these skills are put to use not only in Montana, but when they are deployed elsewhere in the country and the world.
On Saturday there was an open house at the new Billings headquarters for the Battalion. Before the Billings hangar opened, their only facility was in Helena. Sometimes due to weather they weren’t able respond to the eastern side of the state. That’s why they felt it was important to open a facility in Billings, so “all Montanans can benefit and be served by the National Guard rather than just the western part of the state.” They are also looking to continue to build relationships with the communities and airports in the region.
Since first operating out of the Red Lodge Airport three or so years ago, the Army National Guard have developed strong relationships that have made recent operations go much more smoothly than they would have otherwise. Colonel Robert Oleson, State Army Aviation Officer, said, “We have an amazing relationship with the County, law enforcement, the sheriff, the city police…an awesome relationship. And I’m telling you, the Search and Rescue team that you have in Red Lodge, that’s a class act and probably some of the best Search and Rescue people and organization that you’ll find in the world, certainly the country. They’re very professional, they’re well equipped. So quite often, it’s easier for us to work with them because we’ve already built those relationships. We’ve trained together. And because of that, we can respond much quicker.”
Oleson went on to say that he’d like to see some jet aviation fuel at the Red Lodge Airport (CCN is happy to report that is in the works) and whatever instrument approaches the FAA can help the airport with to aid in faster response times in adverse weather. “I think we get left behind if we don’t continue to modernize. If the airport can get City and County support to team with the FAA, you guys can have an amazing facility up there.”