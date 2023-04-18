The Carbon County Arts Guild & Depot Gallery is extending the deadline for Scholarship applications to April 30.
The Carbon County Arts Guild Scholarship Program awards $1,000 to any Carbon County high school graduate; past graduate as well as those who will graduate in May 2023, who plan to pursue a visual arts degree or a career in an art-related field. The eligible fields include art history, visual communications (graphic design, illustration), media arts (photography, film, video arts) or studio arts (sculpture, painting, drawing, printmaking, etc), design (textiles, fashion, etc). New fields for scholarship consideration are the folk/traditional art forms such as saddle making, ironwork, beadwork, etc.
The Guild’s Board of Directors and staff believe that art education is a large and significant part of their daily mission and because of that they are sincerely committed to helping students fulfill their dreams of lives enriched with art.
Extended application deadline is April 30. Completed applications can be hand delivered or mailed to the Carbon County Arts Guild. Students should be aware that late or incomplete applications will not be considered.
All scholarship applications will be reviewed by the Scholarship Committee.
A winner will be selected, notified, and announced on May 6. The Carbon County Arts Guild & Depot Gallery provides access to art, supports artistic expression, and encourages creative experiences for the enrichment of our communities.