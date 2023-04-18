The Carbon County Arts Guild & Depot Gallery is extending the deadline for Scholarship applications to April 30.

The Carbon County Arts Guild Scholarship Program awards $1,000 to any Carbon County high school graduate; past graduate as well as those who will graduate in May 2023, who plan to pursue a visual arts degree or a career in an art-related field. The eligible fields include art history, visual communications (graphic design, illustration), media arts (photography, film, video arts) or studio arts (sculpture, painting, drawing, printmaking, etc), design (textiles, fashion, etc). New fields for scholarship consideration are the folk/traditional art forms such as saddle making, ironwork, beadwork, etc.