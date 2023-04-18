Richard Manning, author of ‘It Runs In The Family’ will present a reading at Red Lodge Book Club, April 20 at 4 p.m.
‘It Runs in the Family' is the story of Manning’s journey away from his family, one that ranges from their Michigan farm to the fire-ravaged wilderness of Montana, and finally, to a remote village in Panama, where he comes to pursue a past he had vowed to leave behind.
Manning grew up learning how to work and what to believe---but came to understand his family's seemingly normal facade as a mask for troubling secrets. Linking his own life with the larger story of his family, the land they inhabited, and the right-wing fundamentalist politics gaining ground in America, Richard Manning offers a singular memoir.
Manning’s story is deeply rooted in Missoula. His wife, Tracy Stone Manning is now head of BLM.
As a teenager, Manning’s faith quickly “dissolved under logic.” A scholarship to the University of Michigan freed him from his parents’ fundamentalism. Ravenous for knowledge and “the sweep of big ideas,” Manning studied political science and philosophy. Yet it was folk music that made him realize that what the common person had to say was perhaps even more important. Mesmerized by the populism of Bob Dylan, Manning pursued journalism, which he took up after he left Michigan without a degree.
The reading is at 48 Canyon View Road, Red Lodge. RSVP Julie Rae by