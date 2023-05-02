Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s Outdoors Program has awarded Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary (YWS) of Red Lodge, Montana, a donation of $1,000. The funds were donated to the Sanctuary for use in its educational programs that support conservation of wildlife and habitats in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. The Sanctuary is celebrating its 40th year since its original incorporation. The educational program includes field trips, school tours, youth camps in summer and winter, and private tours.
“When we evaluated our strengths, YWS determined that what we offer adults and children is a wild of wonder,” said BR Walker, Executive Director. That experience of the “wild of wonder” is much like the sentiment expressed by Johnny Morris, CEO of Bass Pro Shops. Morris believes that the company’s role is unleashing kids in their natural habitat. He strives to move youth from screens to the great outdoors to “learn the wonders of the natural world.”
Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s is making a difference by supporting over 2,000 grassroots non-profits in communities across the U.S. and Canada. The company supports partners in conservation as a way to shape the future of the outdoors. The Johnny Morris Outdoors Program provides grants and donations to organizations that are connecting new audiences to the outdoors, wildlife, and habitats. Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary is the fortunate recipient of this award.