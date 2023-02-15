A dog wagging her tale is a happy dog, but have you ever considered what the rest of her body is trying to tell you? Youngsters across Carbon County are learning the body language that dogs use to communicate with humans as part of the Beartooth Humane Alliance (BHA) Humane Education Program. The goal of the program is to help children gain empathy for animals while also teaching them how to prevent dog bites.
“When we use a lens of empathy it helps kids see animals in a new way,” said BHA Educator Nikki Markle. “Often our animals just need what we need.”
In the one-hour session, children also learned what to do if suddenly approached by an agitated dog, to ask permission to pet an unfamiliar dog, and to respect a dog’s space, toys, food and bed. Markle has help from her certified therapy dog, Jet, who provides an opportunity for demonstrations. He loves attention from the kids, Markle said.
BHA serves both Carbon and Stillwater counties, and since the start of the school year, Markle has visited numerous schools and connected with more than 300 students. Several more schools and classrooms are on her schedule in the coming months, including a few more in Carbon County.
“I always enjoy giving kids the opportunity to share their knowledge. I’m always impressed by what they know, and I like having an opportunity to shape that understanding,” Markle said.
Markle, a longtime educator who lives in Rapelje, developed the program for elementary-aged children, and not only offers the dog bite prevention course in schools but also offers it to kids in afterschool programs. For more information or to schedule a BHA education program please call 406-446-3500 or email nikkimarkle@beartoothhumane.org