The BHA are teaching students across Carbon County about dog safety.

A dog wagging her tale is a happy dog, but have you ever considered what the rest of her body is trying to tell you? Youngsters across Carbon County are learning the body language that dogs use to communicate with humans as part of the Beartooth Humane Alliance (BHA) Humane Education Program. The goal of the program is to help children gain empathy for animals while also teaching them how to prevent dog bites.

“When we use a lens of empathy it helps kids see animals in a new way,” said BHA Educator Nikki Markle. “Often our animals just need what we need.”