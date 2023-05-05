The Belfry FFA recently held its Annual Banquet at the High School to oversee awards, an auction and swear in new officers.

They also presented a Hall of Chapters Display that won 1st place at the State Convention, Great Falls, in March. The display highlights a chapters accomplishments and special projects. The win enables the Chapter to represent Montana at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Nov. 1-4. It also means they will be asked to help develop the Montana FFA booth at the Convention.