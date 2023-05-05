The Belfry FFA recently held its Annual Banquet at the High School to oversee awards, an auction and swear in new officers.
They also presented a Hall of Chapters Display that won 1st place at the State Convention, Great Falls, in March. The display highlights a chapters accomplishments and special projects. The win enables the Chapter to represent Montana at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Nov. 1-4. It also means they will be asked to help develop the Montana FFA booth at the Convention.
Further awards received at State included State Degrees for Ethan LeBrun and Cole Thormahlen; a Chapter Degree for Connor Glasgow; Greenhand Degrees for Noah Ross and Connor Glasgow; and Discovery Degrees for Darlo Miles and Malia Bariess.
In Career Development Events, District Teams Awards, the Chapter took 4th place in Horse; 4th in Veterinary Science; 1st in ATMS; 8th in Livestock.
High point Awards went to Airallyn McClane in Horse; Ethan LeBrun in Veterinary Science; Cole Thormahlen in ATMS; Alexander Miles in Livestock; with Connor Glasgow getting high points in Employment Skills in the Leadership Development Event District Awards.
The Banquet saw a change of officers with Alexander Miles becoming President, Airallyn McClane Vice President; Tana Thompson becoming Secretary and Treasurer; Malia Bariess Reporter; Dario Miles Sentinel; Parliamentarian Paisley Kastner and Lacy Hanson Historian.
The auction raised $3,000 towards the National trip.