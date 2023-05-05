Belfry High School Graduation May 5, 2023 May 5, 2023 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Alastair Baker Salutatorian Cole Thormahlen. Valedictorian Ethan LeBrun. Alastair Baker Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Valedictorian Ethan LeBrunSalutatorian Cole ThormahlenThe Class of 2023 are: Emmalee Ann Dozhier, Connor Michael Glasgow, Ethan Wayne LeBrun, Sean Alexander Spencer, Brycen Gregory Tharp, Cole Bruce Thormahlen. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Education Food Agriculture Trending now Submit News Carbon County News is your newspaper. Help us keep it full of local news. Share story ideas with the newsroom. Submit News