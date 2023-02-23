Lisa Bennett along with her husband, Albert “Chip” Bennett, have leveled new allegations against and initiated a law enforcement investigation into Carbon County and its employees relating to its handling of elections. These allegations are based on the Bennetts’ interpretations of selected bits of video recorded on election night, Nov. 8, 2022. The video was obtained via an Open Records Act request. The Bennetts continue to speculate publicly that there is mass corruption in Carbon County and urge people to contact the Attorney General to file complaints. They have effectively silenced the County and its employees by initiating the lawsuit and investigation.

When asked how much “fixing the broken system,” as Chip and Lisa characterize their actions, has cost Carbon County taxpayers so far, the County was unable to provide the exact amount or an estimate without expending valuable time and effort tallying totals from the Commissioners’ office, Election Administration, and County Attorney’s and Sheriff’s offices.

Contact Denise at DRivette@carboncountynews.com