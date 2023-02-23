Lisa Bennett along with her husband, Albert “Chip” Bennett, have leveled new allegations against and initiated a law enforcement investigation into Carbon County and its employees relating to its handling of elections. These allegations are based on the Bennetts’ interpretations of selected bits of video recorded on election night, Nov. 8, 2022. The video was obtained via an Open Records Act request. The Bennetts continue to speculate publicly that there is mass corruption in Carbon County and urge people to contact the Attorney General to file complaints. They have effectively silenced the County and its employees by initiating the lawsuit and investigation.
When asked how much “fixing the broken system,” as Chip and Lisa characterize their actions, has cost Carbon County taxpayers so far, the County was unable to provide the exact amount or an estimate without expending valuable time and effort tallying totals from the Commissioners’ office, Election Administration, and County Attorney’s and Sheriff’s offices.
On Feb. 15, the Bennetts posted a new video to their Rumble account. In it, Lisa spends just under 45 minutes rehashing her accusations against Carbon County. She provides questions and conjectures regarding the activities of the County Election Administrator, Clerk, and Commissioners as well as new “questions” about the Sheriff’s possible complicity. No credible proof or evidence is provided. In addition, she attempts to tie her local accusations into a greater state-level conspiracy involving Montana’s previous Commissioner of Political Practices (COPP), Jeff Mangan, a Democrat with bi-partisan accolades. As of Jan. 19, the new COPP is Chris Gallus, who, as of Feb. 22, continues to be Lisa Bennett’s attorney of record (see accompanying article, Gallus Files Response...Page A3).
During her video diatribe, Lisa stops every so often to allow time for video and audio “proof” that does not materialize. Her “proof” that her 280+ challenges to citizens’ rights to vote were not investigated: “Not a single one is actually done, is handled, or investigated to the point where they agree that these people should no longer be on our voter rolls. They are all disregarded.” Prior to Lisa’s lawsuit, Crystal Roascio, Carbon County Elections Administrator, was asked if she investigated the challenges. Roascio stated that she had personally investigated each challenge individually and found each challenge provided insufficient evidence to move an elector off the rolls. Carbon County routinely cleans its voter rolls using methods approved by the Secretary of State including investigating all challenges it receives to voters’ eligibility.
Lisa goes on to state that she was informed by a Sheriff’s Deputy that she could face felony charges for filing false claims; for instance, claiming a live voter is dead. In the video, she seems incredulous that attempting to take away another citizen’s rights by filing a signed and notarized document presenting a falsehood as truth could be illegal.
The allegations being made against Carbon County by the Bennetts are refuted in the only public statement the County is expected to make until after Lisa Bennett’s lawsuit is settled and the law enforcement investigation is concluded. It states in part:
“Carbon County officials and employees did not shred ballots as alleged in that video. The shredding undertaken by the Carbon County Elections Administrator which is depicted in the circulated video is the shredding of ballot copies received via email from Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (“UOCAVA”) voters, undertaken after the UOCAVA votes were transposed onto ballots, in order to protect the disclosure of voter identity.
“Regarding all other allegations contained in the circulated video, Carbon County officials and employees acted as required by law in order to ensure a fair and open election process, even in the face of disruptive and abusive behavior from those now circulating the video.”
On the Bennett’s Rumble page, they have called on their viewers to “Call the Montana Attorney Generals (sic) office and file a complaint about election fraud in Carbon County, MT”. If every Bennett Rumble follower heeds their call to action, the Attorney General’s office will be inundated with eleven official complaints.