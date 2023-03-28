Bowling Results Bowling Results Mar 28, 2023 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bowling results from around Carbon County.3/23Thursday Afternoon DivasHigh Game: Linda Dukart 194High Series: Linda Dukart 499Team Game: First Interstate Bank 651Team Series: First Interstate Bank 1,9353/14Beartooth Women’s LeagueHigh Game: Alyssa Keyser 231High Series: Alyssa Keyser 597High Team Game: Silver Strike 662High Team Series: Target Construction 1,9173/21Beartooth Women’s LeagueHigh Game: Tracy Emineth 209High Series: Tracy Emineth 501High Team Game: Coal Creek Realty 664High Team Series: Coal Creek Realty 1,811 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Baseball Trending now "Game Changer": Could Another LE Academy Be in MT's Future? Utility Companies Rise To Respond as Major Snowstorm Wreaks Havoc What Does Massive Snowfall Mean to Spring Melt? Weamer Honored as Face of Red Lodge Epic Snowstorm Roars in Near Winter's End Submit News Carbon County News is your newspaper. Help us keep it full of local news. Share story ideas with the newsroom. Submit News