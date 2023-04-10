Bowling Results Apr 10, 2023 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bowling results from around Carbon County.3/30Thursday Afternoon DivasHigh Game: Kim Wright 223High Series: Kim Wright 567Team Game: First Interstate Bank 692Team Series: First Interstate Bank 1,9414/4Beartooth Women’s LeagueHigh Game: Jeannie Purcell 178High Series: Jeannie Purcell 456High Team Game: Boyd’s Auto Bodyworks 633High Team Series: Boyd’s Auto Bodyworks 1,821 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Baseball Motor Vehicles Trending now Submit News Carbon County News is your newspaper. Help us keep it full of local news. Share story ideas with the newsroom. Submit News