BPA Video Team Wins at National!

Cully Lauver and his team from Red Lodge High School went to the Business Professionals of American Nationals (BPA), in Anaheim, California on Wednesday, April 26, and competed for three days. Their Video Production team made it to the finals and won. There were four members in the winning team: Cully Lauver; Angelina Podkonjak; Brayli Reimer; Stran Lytton. The team leader is Cully Lauver. Their Red Lodge High School (RLHS) teacher and advisor is Theresa Reimer. In making the Finals, that places them among the Top 12 in the nation; in winning, number 1. Others also brought home glory.
Reimer said, “I had seven kids (of 10 she brought) make the stage…Video Production won!” Her daughter, Brayli, is a member of that team.
All RLHS students are from Reimer’s Advanced Computer Applications class. She said, “Everyone is in my BPA Club but Will Oley made it to Nationals and is not in my class. Visual Design Team got 7th place (Katie Reimer & Peyton Njos); Virtual Branding got 9th (Reimer & Njos); Graphic Design 7th (Alyssa Emineth). When you go to Nationals you compete in a preliminary round. The top 12 move on to finals.”
However, only the top 10 get medals and are invited onto the stage. “Katie and Peyton are the only students (of mine) I have ever seen make the stage in 2 events in the same year. That was crazy…because it is so hard just to get there in one event,” said a proud Reimer.
The three seniors of the four members of the winning Video Production Team spoke about the National Finals afterwards. Stran Lytton is also on the team and is a junior. They came in with a five minute video on an endangered animal, the wolf.
Cully Lauver said, “Finals for video production was pretty crazy, pretty hectic, but more than anything it was a blast. There were lots of moving pieces for sure, but we felt a lot more confident as we competed in finals last year, we had a better idea of what we were in for, and the team absolutely killed it.”
Angelina Podkonjak said, “This year I felt super calm in finals, we all knew what we were capable of and were able to stay poised and have fun with it!” Brayli’s impression was “fast paced! We needed to come up with a story, get footage, interviews, and have enough time to edit a well-made video and export it.”
Lauver said, “It was just outstanding to hear our team announced as the winners. It felt amazing to see all of our hard work and growth recognized, especially after last year’s turnout (10th place), which was disappointing. I have made it to nationals 4 years in a row, but only been there in person for 2 of those (covid), and the two years we couldn’t go, my older brother Elijah led the team, but because of covid he never got to compete in finals, so I feel like our team finished out this legacy, and ended our senior year on a high note for sure.“
Podkonjak said, “Winning felt amazing! It was so special to see all of our hard work throughout the year come together and truly feel like our skills had a purpose.” Brayli added, “So cool! None of us heard our names at first so we thought we didn’t place again. Once we realized it was us there was lots of emotion. A lot of passion was put into our video.”
The last challenge was to complete a one minute video. The topic: highlight the excitement of the national leadership conference. The top 12 finalists have the same topic. They had five hours to finish the entire process and submit it.
Lauver said “We all worked together to plan out the concepts of our video. We really all pitched in stellar ideas and worked together to bring them to life.”
Podkonjak remarked, “After we got our prompt we all brainstormed and decided our first steps for filming and production, our biggest goal was to stress the prompt, which again was to highlight the excitement of the conference.” Brayli agreed, “We were given a prompt, all four of us brainstormed how we thought we could best capture the prompt in the video.”
Lauver said, “I’m the main editor. Angelina and I do most of the filming as well. Angelina is also our main pre-production planner/visualizer, Brayli is our motion graphics designer, and Stran is our Audio Engineer. Within finals, we all worked together on all parts, since we only had 5 hours to create a video.”
Podkonjak explained, “My biggest role was to write the script for our video, this was key to instilling the right emotions in the viewer and drawing them in from the start.” Reimer said, “Cully: I really attribute our success to Cully. The footage he can get and the way he puts together a video is crazy. He’s a very talented videographer and editor. He really has a knack for this. Lina is so creative. She has the artistic eye and wrote an amazing script. She keeps the group calm and collected and is always willing to put in extra time.
Brayli said “I made the motion graphics for the video and in finals while Cully edited, I found people to interview and helped direct shots. Stran Lytton learned adobe audition and helped perfect our interviews. He was also the voice of our video.”
Would they follow this video direction to a career? Lauver said, “Having a career in this path is my dream! I’m currently employed as an editor and would love to continue filming and editing after high school. Anyone can feel free to hit me up!
Podkonjak agreed. “I’d love to pursue a career in this field. Seeing the whole video production process this year really gets me excited for my future, I love all parts of it, but most of all, I enjoyed learning how to tell meaningful stories that people remember.” Brayli said, “Absolutely. I hope to continue to learn more because I love video production and the whole process.”
Their creative influences? Lauver said, “My older brother was the one who got me started in BPA’s video production team, so definitely him. I enjoy watching things online
and just taking in all I can, seeing what I like, what I don’t, and developing my own style.” Podkonjak said, “I think we are all inspired by each other and can use each other’s talents to inspire our own.”
Brayli said, “Honestly commercials and other videos. A big influence on Lina and I went off for our final video was actually the new AMC theaters commercial.”