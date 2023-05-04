BPA Video Team Wins at National!

Culley Lauver; Angelina Podkonjak, Brayli Reimer and Stran Lytton, bring home first place in the BPA Nationals.

 Courtesy

Cully Lauver and his team from Red Lodge High School went to the Business Professionals of American Nationals (BPA), in Anaheim, California on Wednesday, April 26, and competed for three days. Their Video Production team made it to the finals and won. There were four members in the winning team: Cully Lauver; Angelina Podkonjak; Brayli Reimer; Stran Lytton. The team leader is Cully Lauver. Their Red Lodge High School (RLHS) teacher and advisor is Theresa Reimer. In making the Finals, that places them among the Top 12 in the nation; in winning, number 1. Others also brought home glory.

Reimer said, “I had seven kids (of 10 she brought) make the stage…Video Production won!” Her daughter, Brayli, is a member of that team.

