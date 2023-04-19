Bridger students participating in Family, Career & Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) will be celebrating a big win by hosting a check presentation and fundraising update at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Bridger High School Commons. Refreshments will be served.
FCCLA won $500 for Bridger Scouting Out Veterans in the Lead4Change contest. According to the Lead4Change website, “Lead4Change is a Leadership Curriculum with a Community Service Framework that produces real change in 6-12 graders.” Bridger is the only school in Montana and its neighboring states Idaho, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming to win an award.
Bridger Scouting Out Veterans is a collaboration of Bridger community members and student organizations who have stepped up to participate in the Carbon County cross and dog tag memorial display, a county-wide project honoring Carbon County’s high rate of military service and the pride it takes in that service. The Roberts Activities Committee is seeking official designation by the State of Montana of the loop as the "Carbon County Veterans Memorial Loop".
In addition to participating in the memorial display, Bridger Scouting Out Veterans is actively seeking histories and current documentation of the service of locals. In their collection is the story of a veteran of the Civil War. The intrepid young man had served well and honorably, despite an initial lapse of honesty when reporting his age as 18. He was 15 at the time of his enlistment. There are many other stories in their collection from every war and period of peace since then.
If you would like to donate to support the efforts of Bridger Scouting Out Veterans, please contact them at 406-662-3533, ext 207 or email vkaufman@bridgerscouts.org.