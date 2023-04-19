Bridger students participating in Family, Career & Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) will be celebrating a big win by hosting a check presentation and fundraising update at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Bridger High School Commons. Refreshments will be served.

FCCLA won $500 for Bridger Scouting Out Veterans in the Lead4Change contest. According to the Lead4Change website, “Lead4Change is a Leadership Curriculum with a Community Service Framework that produces real change in 6-12 graders.” Bridger is the only school in Montana and its neighboring states Idaho, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming to win an award.

