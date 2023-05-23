Bridger High School Graduation May 20 May 23, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Salutatorian Cassidy Schwend Valedictorian Dylann Pospisil Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Class of 2023: Zachary Althoff, Jacob Buessing, Mya Goltz, Wesley Klaassen, Valor LaChance, Azaelia McCormick, Chance Pelican, Olivia Phillips, Dylann Pospisil, Abby Richardson, Corie Schutterie, Cassidy Schwend. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Education Trending now Red Lodge Graduate Class of 2023 Submit News Carbon County News is your newspaper. Help us keep it full of local news. Share story ideas with the newsroom. Submit News