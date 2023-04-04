Building

Part of the Bone Daddy’s building that collapsed on Tuesday.

 Red Lodge Fire Rescue

After a period of heavy accumulations and continuing snow, a building located near 210 Broadway N. behind and east of Bone Daddy’s cement plaza in Red Lodge, came crashing down in the middle of a snowstorm on Tuesday morning shortly before 11 a.m. No one was injured in the incident. According to one bystander, “There was a great puff of dust and snow! It is gone!” He was driving by in his truck and had his windows open and said, “I heard this great ‘woosh!’”

According to RLFD, on arrival, Red Lodge Fire Rescue identified leaking gas and water lines in the structure. With the confirmation that the building was unoccupied, firefighters shut off power, gas and water to the building in order to mitigate any immediate threats to public safety. Adjacent buildings were evacuated out of precaution and Broadway was closed between 8th and 9th Streets to allow for safe operations.

