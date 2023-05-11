Calling All Roberts Rockets

Come all Roberts Rockets to the 100th Roberts Rockets Anniversary.

For the last several months, Roberts school classmates and school personnel have been planning and organizing for the 100th anniversary of the school’s first graduating class. The result is a once every-decade reunion planned for the weekend before (June 29-July 2) the Fourth of July celebrations.

Sponsored by the Roberts Activities Committee, an affiliate of the Roberts Community Foundation, the event is chaired by RHS graduate Elta Ayre, who has been involved in past reunions as well as gathering the history of our community for the last several years.