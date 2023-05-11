For the last several months, Roberts school classmates and school personnel have been planning and organizing for the 100th anniversary of the school’s first graduating class. The result is a once every-decade reunion planned for the weekend before (June 29-July 2) the Fourth of July celebrations.
Sponsored by the Roberts Activities Committee, an affiliate of the Roberts Community Foundation, the event is chaired by RHS graduate Elta Ayre, who has been involved in past reunions as well as gathering the history of our community for the last several years.
Ayre said, “We’re calling all Roberts Rockets alumni and classmates, teachers and staff — whether you’re shiny or rusty — to come celebrate 100 years and a total of 1,066 graduates from Roberts High School.”
Registration begins Thursday at noon at the school. The schedule of events includes:
School tours will be led by Superintendent Alex Ator and there is plenty of time on Thursday and Friday for group and class reunions.
A 3on3 basketball tournament starts at 8:30 a.m. on Friday. This event is hosted by the Roberts Athletics Department with RHS coaches Sarah Shoopman, George Nelson and Cathy McGregor organizing the tournament. A percentage of the registration fees and MHSA approved prizes will be awarded for the winners. Admission for spectators is free, so enjoy concessions and a hot lunch from school groups.
Saturday is the big day with several events, beginning with a pancake breakfast from sunrise to 11:00 a.m. by JR “Coach” Swansborough.
Group and class photo opportunities will be available by famed photograper Merv Coleman.
Janice Polzin is organizing an art show and crafts fair featuring Roberts artists and creators. Some of these artists and creators have donated art pieces for a silent auction Saturday night.
Jeff and Stephanie Hyvonen of Haymaker Performance of Roberts are producing a Centennial Car Show with trophies and bragging rights. Car owners are invited to drive their classic beauty in the Centennial Parade starting at noon.
Businesses, families, school groups and organizations are invited to participate in the parade and join our Grand Marshall Joyce Kober and honored guest and oldest living alumni Violet Loyning Ekle as they lead the pack. (Be sure to wish Violet a Happy 99th Birthday!)
Following the parade at 2 p.m., everyone is invited to a free Veterans’ Ceremony in the school’s lower gym. Hosted by the Roberts Activities Committee, dog tags from our Roberts veterans who have passed will be presented to their families. There will be a Fallen Comrade Table presentation, always beautiful and moving, as well as recognition of the newly named Carbon County Veterans Memorial Loop.
At 5 p.m. a dinner-dance will be held in the school’s upper gym, catered by Touch of Country and featuring live music by EXIT 53. Child care is available at the Roberts United Methodist Church. Jerry Schuyler, a 1973 RHS graduate, will be the M.C. and students will entertain the crowd with selections from past school annuals.
Sunday wraps up the celebration, starting with an outdoor church service at 11:00 a.m. Jim Johnson will be preaching and music will be by by RHS alumni Dennis Erickson.
At 1:00 p.m., Jimmy Howard is catering an outdoor BBQ. This event is open to the community to attend and enjoy a lovely afternoon of fun and entertainment. Tickets for the BBQ will be available to the community for $15/person.
During this time, the Alte Kameraden band will be filling the air with sweet music, Pippi the Clown will offer face painting, balloon crafts and laughs, and Janice Polzin and students will create sidewalk chalk art.
A Corn Hole Tournament, organized by Tyge DeVries, will be held with prizes for the winners.
The committee was able to keep the registration fee at a nominal $80 because of the generosity of local businesses and organizations. For those living lightly, reduced fees or complementary registration are available. The registration fee covers the breakfast, dinner-dance, BBQ and three days of fun entertainment.
“We hope that many of our classmates attend the reunion to reconnect with old friends, gather with family, and enjoy our school and community,” Ayre said.
Other members of the reunion committee in addition to Elta Ayre are Alan Schuyler, Steve Keebler, and Patti Prinkki Keebler. The Roberts Activities Committee members organizing the veterans’ celebration are Kyle McKinney, Frank Ropp, Steve Keebler and Elta Ayre.
Visit the robertscommunityfoundation.org for more information and to download registration forms for the reunion, the 3on3 and cornhole tournaments, the centennial car show, and child care. Inquiries and questions can be directed to robertsactivitiescommittee@gmail.com or by calling the Foundation at 406-426-8572 or Ayre at 406-670-7651.