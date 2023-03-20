Childcare need in Montana is a continuing statewide issue.
Groups, like Raise Montana, exist to help find ways for families fill in the gap. It states online: “We support member organizations, advance the early childhood profession, and improve the quality, affordability, and accessibility of child care…We provide resources and coordination support to regional Child Care Resource and Referral agencies; We initiate projects to build child care supply and quality in urban and rural areas such as Montana Shared Services and the Substitute Service; We educate policy makers, businesses, and the public on child care issues and We advocate for child care professionals and families.”
It's a noble effort, but in the meantime, the need continues to be pressing in Carbon County. Two Headstart childcare facilities have closed and while others are struggling to help, they have limits. Although one childcare expansion hardly solves the problem, it shows the determination of Carbon residents struggling to solve an urgent problem when government aid has not been sufficient.
How do you start from scratch? One mother courageously faced this issue of need with the foresight and resiliency to help not only her family but the community, on her own.
Her existing local daycare business has been expanded and is moving to a new location!
Brittany Parker, from Joliet, who is a bundle of optimism and energy, owns and runs Little Sweethearts Daycare in her town. She talked about how she was able to accomplish her goal from the pit of great need, finding inspiration instead of defeat.
Parker said, “I’m so excited to share my story with you! I started this Daycare because I couldn’t got back to work, as a 911 dispatcher for the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, after my son was born in March, 2021.”
There were immediate challenges she had to face. “He had a lot of health issues and he needed me home so of course I still needed money coming in somehow and I have always loved children and taught small children in the past.”
Her solution? “Let’s try starting a daycare! I first started in The Refuge Church in Joliet, where we attend.” She stayed there for about nine months but it wasn’t a building that could get state licensed. “As the need grew, I just couldn’t really grow there.” But fortunately she was thinking ahead. “I had another building here I was working towards but it just wasn’t working out…so I started an in-home daycare but definitely knew I didn’t want it to stay that way.”
At that point, Parker turned toward her faith.
I just waited patiently for God to open the door for this to happen-if it was supposed to be.”
She confirmed that the need in Carbon for daycare, especially after Joliet’s and Red Lodge’s Headstart closed, is greater than ever.
“In the ten months I have had the daycare in my home I have gotten so many calls for need for childcare. I just had no openings. I just felt the pressure and need that we needed this in this community and county and prayed for this to be possible, here in Joliet.”
She wanted Joliet so it would be central for the parents of all the surrounding counties as well. It is a statewide issue.
Almost serendipitously, a building “appeared.”
“This building was definitely supposed to be. I was walking the kids on our outside time, from our house to downtown, two blocks away. These two ladies came out of the old Rebekah Lodge/old historical bank and I stopped them and asked them what was the plan for this building? I was always curious.”
One of the women happened to be the building’s realtor. She told Kay, “Actually, it just went up for sale this week!”
She was informed there were multiple offers on it already. “I knew I’d need to more fast! I knew I couldn’t pull together $30,000 in cash over the weekend so I told her if you don’t hear from me, please let the other person first in line know if they are interested in leasing, I would love to, for daycare.”
She got the call the next day, Saturday, March 4 from the new owner of the building locals knew as “the bank.” They agreed on a plan for the center.
That conversation, “set the expansion of Little Sweethearts Daycare in motion.”
Parker said the expansion came at a crucial time. “I now can only take four kids into my home along with my two.” The new space potentially allows up to fifteen children.
Joliet is a very support community. This past week, seven Joliet volunteers showed up to help get the new facility ready. “Awesome”, says Parker.
Parker is going forward quickly. “I am working with the State right now to get everything State-licensed and by mid-April, beginning of May, we will be hiring one full time daycare professional working with infants or toddlers and two part time employees to fill in as needed.”
She has worked on grants so she has gone back to her faith, where it all started. “I am hoping and praying for all the grant help available to just make this space wonderful for the kids and a safe place for the parents of Carbon County and other counties can bring their children.”