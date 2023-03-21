Absarokee
NRA Banquet
Thunder Mountain Friends of NRA Banquet (Carbon/Stillwater) to be held Friday, March 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the Anipro Event Center in Absarokee. This is a fundraiser for the shooting sports and 2nd Amendment. The evening will include: Prime rib dinner, silent & live auctions, gun raffles, and one-of-a-kind items from local artisans. Tickets: $50 Single and $450 Reserved Table for 8. Almost sold out! Call Tammy @ (406) 461-3191.
Church Group
Absarokee Group meets at Community Congregational of Absarokee, 115 Woodward Ave., gray building on the right, Thursday at 8 p.m.
AL-ANON
AL-ANON is for family and friends of those with the disease of alcoholism. Please call 1-888-425-2666 for meeting information.
Boyd
Free Scrap Bin
Community bin available for all appliances old washer/dryers, refrigerators, freezers, hot water water heaters, etc. Iron and/or metal scrap. No Garbage. Located across from old Boyd store on Carbanado Road. Big red bin.
Bridger
Bridger Food Bank
Open 2nd and 4th Wednesday 9:30 a.m. — 11:30 a.m. and from 7 p.m. — 8 p.m. 206 N ‘D’ Street. More info 662-1060.
Fromberg
Museum Open
The Clarks Fork Valley Museum is open for visitors Friday’s and Saturday from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. throughout the summer. It is located at the Railroad Depot in Fromberg on the highway. Call Annie at (406) 679-6761 or Chris at (406) 670-3844 and leave a message for more information.
AA
Clarks Fork Group meets at St. Joseph’s Catholic Hall, north end of Montana Avenue, Thursday at 7 p.m.
Joliet
Joliet Public Library
Operating hours: Open at 10 a.m. every day except Sunday and Monday. Library closes at 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, 6 p.m. on Wednesday & Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday. Printing and wi-fi available. Questions call the library (406) 962-3013.
Food Bank
Open Monday 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. Closed 5th Monday of the month and holidays.
Red Lodge
Vet Assistance
Beartooth Elks Lodge 534 has resources to provide emergency and short term assistance to Veterans and their families. If you or a Veteran you know needs assistance call 406 446-1812.
Great Books Club
Great Books Club is gathering again at 9:30 a.m. — 11 a.m. each Monday morning in the basement of Red Lodge Community Church. As a group they decide what to read collectively and order their own copies of the work. They read novels, non fiction and plays as well as poetry. If questions, call Barb at 406 446 4121.
AL-ANON
AL-ANON is for family and friends of those with the disease of alcoholism. They meet every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Calvary Episcopal Church, 9 Villard St. Enter at Back Door on Word St. Information at 1-888-425-2666. Join them!
Food Bank
Red Lodge Food Bank (BareTooth Cupboards) Monday- 11 a.m. -1 p.m. Thursday 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturday 9 a.m.-11 a.m. (406) 446-1255.
AA
Rock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
Narcotics Anonymous
Meets every Thursday, 7 p.m. — 8 p.m. at the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation, 122 S. Hauser. It is open to all. 425- 1755.
Roberts
AA Meeting
12 Step Study Meeting, Sunday evening at 7 p.m. at Roberts Fire Hall. Any questions call 426-0444.