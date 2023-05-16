Absarokee
Church Group
Absarokee Group meets at Community Congregational of Absarokee, 115 Woodward Ave., gray building on the right, Thursday at 8 p.m.
AL-ANON
AL-ANON is for family and friends of those with the disease of alcoholism. Please call 1-888-425-2666 for meeting information.
Boyd
Free Scrap Bin
Community bin available for all appliances old washer/dryers, refrigerators, freezers, hot water water heaters, etc. Iron and/or metal scrap. No Garbage. Located across from old Boyd store on Carbanado Road. Big red bin.
Bridger
Bridger Food Bank
Open 2nd and 4th Wednesday 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and from 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. 206 N ‘D’ Street. More info 662-1060.
Fromberg
AA
Clarks Fork Group meets at St. Joseph’s Catholic Hall, north end of Montana Avenue, Thursday at 7 p.m.
Joliet
Joliet Public Library
Operating hours: Open at 10 a.m. every day except Sunday and Monday. Library closes at 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, 6 p.m. on Wednesday & Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday. Printing and wi-fi available. Questions call the library (406) 962-3013.
Food Bank
Open Monday 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Closed 5th Monday of the month and holidays.
Luther
2023 Fall Registration
2023 Fall Registration for Luther Public School K-8
Please Call or Text to visit before them
summer break begins. Kindergarten students will need Birth certificates & Immunization cards. Please call Luther School @ 406-425-3330, or Carrie Entenmann @ 406-425-1065”
Red Lodge
Roosevelt Art Exhibition
The Roosevelt Center is hosting an Art Exhibition featuring works by Peggy Lynn. The exhibition is on the 2nd floor through May and June.
Great Books Club
Great Books Club is gathering again at 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. each Monday morning in the basement of Red Lodge Community Church. As a group they decide what to read collectively and order their own copies of the work. They read novels, non fiction and plays as well as poetry. If questions, call Barb at 406 446 4121.
Vet Assistance
Beartooth Elks Lodge 534 has resources to provide emergency and short term assistance to Veterans and their families. If you or a Veteran you know needs assistance call 406 446-1812.
AL-ANON is for family and friends of those with the disease of alcoholism. They meet every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Calvary Episcopal Church, 9 Villard St. Enter at Back Door on Word St. Information at 1-888-425-2666. Join them!
Food Bank
Red Lodge Food Bank (BareTooth Cupboards) Monday- 11 a.m. -1 p.m. Thursday 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturday 9 a.m.-11 a.m. (406) 446-1255.
AA
Rock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
Narcotics Anonymous
Meets every Thursday, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation, 122 S. Hauser. It is open to all. 425- 1755.
Roberts
AA Meeting
12 Step Study Meeting, Sunday evening at 7 p.m. at Roberts Fire Hall. Any questions call 426-0444.