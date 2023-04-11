Absarokee
Church Group
Absarokee Group meets at Community Congregational of Absarokee, 115 Woodward Ave., gray building on the right, Thursday at 8 p.m.
AL-ANON
AL-ANON is for family and friends of those with the disease of alcoholism. Please call 1-888-425-2666 for meeting information.
Boyd
Free Scrap Bin
Community bin available for all appliances old washer/dryers, refrigerators, freezers, hot water water heaters, etc. Iron and/or metal scrap. No Garbage. Located across from old Boyd store on Carbanado Road. Big red bin.
Bridger
Bridger Food Bank
Open 2nd and 4th Wednesday 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and from 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. 206 N ‘D’ Street. More info 662-1060.
Fromberg
AA
Clarks Fork Group meets at St. Joseph’s Catholic Hall, north end of Montana Avenue, Thursday at 7 p.m.
Joliet
BPA CARNIVAL - EVERYONE WELCOME
On Friday, April 14, from 3:00 pm until 10:30 pm at Joliet High School the Joliet BPA along with North Star Amusements is presenting Montana's Largest School Carnival. There will be carnival rides, food and games. The proceeds will help fund the eight Joliet students who have qualified to go to Nationals in Anaheim. Come down and have a great time and support eight great kids!
Joliet Public Library
Operating hours: Open at 10 a.m. every day except Sunday and Monday. Library closes at 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, 6 p.m. on Wednesday & Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday. Printing and wi-fi available. Questions call the library (406) 962-3013.
Food Bank
Open Monday 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Closed 5th Monday of the month and holidays.
Red Lodge
Museum Talk
The Carbon County Historical Museum will host Matt Stump: “Rivers of Carbon: The Legacy of Montana Coal & Iron and the Smith Mine Disaster of 1943” April 20 with the program beginning at 6 p.m. Free to members, $5 for non-members. Phone: 406-446-3667.
Museum Chamber
The Museum will also be hosting a Chamber After Hours event April 13 from 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. There will be light refreshments, a presentation of the museum, a 50/50 raffle with prizes, and tours of the museum building.
Great Books Club
Great Books Club is gathering again at 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. each Monday morning in the basement of Red Lodge Community Church. As a group they decide what to read collectively and order their own copies of the work. They read novels, non fiction and plays as well as poetry. If questions, call Barb at 406 446 4121.
Vet Assistance
Beartooth Elks Lodge 534 has resources to provide emergency and short term assistance to Veterans and their families. If you or a Veteran you know needs assistance call 406 446-1812.
AL-ANON
AL-ANON is for family and friends of those with the disease of alcoholism. They meet every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Calvary Episcopal Church, 9 Villard St. Enter at Back Door on Word St. Information at 1-888-425-2666. Join them!
Food Bank
Red Lodge Food Bank (BareTooth Cupboards) Monday- 11 a.m. -1 p.m. Thursday 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturday 9 a.m.-11 a.m. (406) 446-1255.
AA
Rock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
Narcotics Anonymous
Meets every Thursday, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation, 122 S. Hauser. It is open to all. 425- 1755.
Roberts
AA Meeting
12 Step Study Meeting, Sunday evening at 7 p.m. at Roberts Fire Hall. Any questions call 426-0444.
Zoom Meeting
Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority Virtual Board Meeting, April 12 from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Mountain Time. See agenda and information for joining the meeting virtually at: https://www.bigskyrail.org/upcoming-meetings. Call In Information: 406-272-4824 Conference ID: 224 228 75#.