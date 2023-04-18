Absarokee
Church Group
Absarokee Group meets at Community Congregational of Absarokee, 115 Woodward Ave., gray building on the right, Thursday at 8 p.m.
AL-ANON
AL-ANON is for family and friends of those with the disease of alcoholism. Please call 1-888-425-2666 for meeting information.
Boyd
Free Scrap Bin
Community bin available for all appliances old washer/dryers, refrigerators, freezers, hot water water heaters, etc. Iron and/or metal scrap. No Garbage. Located across from old Boyd store on Carbanado Road. Big red bin.
Bridger
Bridger Food Bank
Open 2nd and 4th Wednesday 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and from 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. 206 N ‘D’ Street. More info 662-1060.
Fromberg
AA
Clarks Fork Group meets at St. Joseph’s Catholic Hall, north end of Montana Avenue, Thursday at 7 p.m.
Joliet
Joliet Public Library
Operating hours: Open at 10 a.m. every day except Sunday and Monday. Library closes at 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, 6 p.m. on Wednesday & Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday. Printing and wi-fi available. Questions call the library (406) 962-3013.
Food Bank
Open Monday 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Closed 5th Monday of the month and holidays.
Red Lodge
National Day of Prayer.
"Pray Fervently in Righteousness and Avail Much.” James 5:16
Thursday, May 4 at Noon, County Courthouse lawn. Under the flagpole.
Meals In Minutes
Have you been wanting to get an electric pressure cooker, are afraid to use one, or have one and want to learn more? Join MSU Extension for an evening of learning about electric pressure cookers. Then enjoy some tasty foods you will make in an electric pressure cooker to enjoy with other class participants. The class will be on Tuesday, April 25, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the MSU Extension Carbon County Office Meeting Room, 202 State Street, Joliet. This class costs $10 at the door, and scholarships are available upon request—class limit of 10 people with a minimum of 4 to have class. For more information or to register for the class, contact the MSU Extension Carbon County office at (406) 962-3522. Preregister by Friday, April 21.
Museum Talk
The Carbon County Historical Museum will host Matt Stump: “Rivers of Carbon: The Legacy of Montana Coal & Iron and the Smith Mine Disaster of 1943” April 20 with the program beginning at 6 p.m. Free to members, $5 for non-members. Phone: 406-446-3667.
Museum Chamber
The Museum will also be hosting a Chamber After Hours event April 13 from 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. There will be light refreshments, a presentation of the museum, a 50/50 raffle with prizes, and tours of the museum building.
Great Books Club
Great Books Club is gathering again at 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. each Monday morning in the basement of Red Lodge Community Church. As a group they decide what to read collectively and order their own copies of the work. They read novels, non fiction and plays as well as poetry. If questions, call Barb at 406 446 4121.
Vet Assistance
Beartooth Elks Lodge 534 has resources to provide emergency and short term assistance to Veterans and their families. If you or a Veteran you know needs assistance call 406 446-1812.
AL-ANON
AL-ANON is for family and friends of those with the disease of alcoholism. They meet every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Calvary Episcopal Church, 9 Villard St. Enter at Back Door on Word St. Information at 1-888-425-2666. Join them!
Food Bank
Red Lodge Food Bank (BareTooth Cupboards) Monday- 11 a.m. -1 p.m. Thursday 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturday 9 a.m.-11 a.m. (406) 446-1255.
AA
Rock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
Narcotics Anonymous
Meets every Thursday, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation, 122 S. Hauser. It is open to all. 425- 1755.
Roberts
AA Meeting
12 Step Study Meeting, Sunday evening at 7 p.m. at Roberts Fire Hall. Any questions call 426-0444.
Fort Rockville
Carbon County Republican Women
Lunch with Jeremy Mygland and, tentatively, Representative Rosendale (Meet & Greet), Wednesday, May 3 at 11 a.m. The Fort, Rockvale.
Brief business meeting to follow.