Submitted by Alyson Mike, Secretary and Katy Kern, Chair
Katy Kern, Chair of the Carbon County Democrats, called the March meeting to order. The meeting focused on the halfway point of the legislature and a discussion of some key bills.
House Democratic Leader Kim Abbott (D-Helena):
“Republicans are not representing the people who sent them to this body, and they aren’t passing a responsible budget that reflects the priorities of workers and families. The GOP may be willing to ignore Montanans who are struggling to make ends meet, but Montana Democrats won’t stop fighting for them.”
The main budget bill, HB2, sponsored by House Appropriations Committee Chair Llew Jones (R-Conrad), has passed the house, yet fails to match the scale of crises faced by many Montanans. HB2 makes it clear that working Montanans, public schools, health care, and senior care are not important to the GOP (12 senior care homes closed in the past year).
The bill funds the state government for the two-year biennium. It has passed 3rd reading and now goes to the MT Senate.
House Democrats proposed amendments to the budget that would have eased the burden on those facing increased (in some cases, skyrocketing) costs for housing, food, and health care. Republicans blocked these efforts at every turn.
On Wednesday, March 22, House Democrats offered 14 amendments. All but one failed along party line votes (ie GOP against). Some Democratic amendments included the following: (list from Scott McNeil, Director of the Montana Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee)
• $300,000 to eliminate reduced-price copayments for school lunch and breakfast.
• An extra $75,000 for the High School Equivalency Test (HiSET) Program, which is distributed to tribal colleges for the colleges to provide specific classes and training to individuals and students to prepare and complete the HiSET.
• Eliminated a total of $2 million of general fund appropriation for the purpose of litigation funding in the Department of Justice because Democrats believe the best way to not pay legal fees to defend blatantly unconstitutional bills is to....not pass blatantly unconstitutional bills.
• Section B of HB 2 grossly underfunds the Office of Public Defender by only providing funding for 5 attorneys when the office requested 20. An amendment would have added approximately $3.5 million for an addition 15 public defenders to meet the office’s staffing requests.
• Removed $4 million of funding to the Department of Corrections to contract out to a private prison operator for 120 beds in Arizona.
• $13.5 million over the 2025 biennium to support a policy of 12-month continuous eligibility for the Medicaid expansion population.
• $1 million in each year of the biennium for food banks throughout Montana
• $65 million each fiscal year of the 2025 biennium to the Housing Montana Division in the Department of Commerce for emergency rental assistance programs.
During floor debate, Republicans pushed back about the lack of resources to fund these programs, despite a record surplus of $2.5 billion… $1 billion of which went toward tax cuts for the rich.
While House Republicans were ignoring the lives of every day Montanans, Democrats were offering amendments to increase affordable housing, and help renters stay in their homes, feed hungry students and families, cut red tape in health insurance, provide enough public defenders to assure accountability in the law, and ensure availability of mental health care. The GOP passed a budget that falls far short of what Montanans need and deserve..
Other discussions:
HB562 creates “community choice schools” — charter schools. The schools would be independent of the existing system, eliminating the need to be a certified teacher. HB549 is another charter school bill essentially creating vouchers. Both bills drain funding from public schools. State rules already allow charter schools within the existing public schools.
Voting records of both of Carbon County’s elected officials were discussed. Both Representative Barker and Senator Mandeville have voted along party lines with some exceptions. The legislature is following lockstep with other Republican legislatures centering its agenda on denying gender affirming care, drag shows, book banning, abortion, and other education restrictions.
Richard Gessling shared information about the carbon county health needs assessment. This survey will help the health department in their planning for programs, services, and resources. You can access the survey by clicking on the link on the Carbon County Health Department website.
Officer elections will be held at the April meeting. Date and time to be announced.
More information can be found about membership, and ways to get involved with the Carbon County Democrats at carboncountydemocrats.org.